Turkey will not ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO until October, announced this Wednesday (12) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after participating in the summit of the Atlantic alliance in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“I don’t know when that will happen, but parliament is on vacation,” Erdogan told a news conference broadcast live on several Turkish television stations.

Erdogan stressed that before Turkish ratification he expected Sweden to take “concrete steps” in the fight against members of the guerrilla Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists.

When deputies return in October, they will also have to analyze in Parliament “many other international agreements and many legislative proposals will have to be discussed”, he said. His government’s aim is to “conclude this process as quickly as possible”, he commented.

The President of Parliament “will probably agree that this agreement [sobre a adesão da Suécia à OTAN] takes precedence over other international agreements,” Erdogan said.

Sweden’s full membership of the Atlantic alliance requires ratification by the parliaments of the 31 partners, a step that has already been taken by all except Turkey and Hungary.

Ankara has been blocking the process for more than a year, claiming that Stockholm harbors “terrorists”, referring mainly to members of the PKK, who are also considered terrorists by the United States and the European Union (EU).

In addition, he wants the Nordic country to fight the Kurdish YPG militias, which are also considered terrorists due to their close links with the PKK, although they are allies of Washington and other western countries in the fight against the jihadist group Islamic State.

Erdogan on Wednesday reiterated his criticism of governments that support the YPG, accusing them of maintaining a “distorted relationship” with these militias that “undermines the unity and integrity of the alliance”.

In this context, he asked that “they do not discriminate between terrorist organizations” and that they “combat Islamophobia”.

With regard to Sweden’s aspiration, the Turkish president said he hoped that Stockholm would take some steps in the direction demanded by Ankara.

“We have identified the steps to be taken in relation to Sweden’s accession process. Sweden will present a roadmap. I think we will see concrete steps from Sweden,” he said.