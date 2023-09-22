Azerbaijan launched a lightning attack to regain control of the separatist Karabakh region on Tuesday. It later announced a ceasefire under which the ethnic Armenian separatists who have controlled most parts of the region since the 1990s will be disarmed. The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

NATO member Turkey announced on Wednesday its public support for Baku in its “steps to preserve its territorial integrity,” but it was not clear whether Ankara played any effective role in the military operation that lasted 24 hours..

An official from the Turkish Defense Ministry told reporters, “It was only an Azerbaijan army operation, Turkey did not intervene directly.”“.

The official added, “Turkey’s cooperation with Azerbaijan in military training and army modernization has been ongoing for a long time. The success of the Azerbaijan army in the latest operation clearly shows the level they have reached.”“.

He added that a joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center is still operating and is informed of any case of violation of the ceasefire.

He added that Turkey, which has linguistic, cultural and economic ties with Azerbaijan, supports the efforts of Baku and Yerevan to build peaceful relations..

Turkish media quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as telling reporters in New York after the United Nations General Assembly, that the Baku attack came in response to “a group of Armenian thieves.”“.

He added, “This latest development is not related to (Armenian Prime Minister Nikol) Pashinyan. It is not related to the Armenian state either. It is related to a group of Armenian thieves.”“.

He continued, “Their attempt to hold presidential elections themselves greatly disturbed Pashinyan and Azerbaijan,” referring to the Karabakh parliament’s selection of a new president for the republic, which unilaterally declared its independence last week..