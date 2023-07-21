Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Finance Minister Simsek wants to get Turkey out of the “grey list” for money laundering and sells that as a success. The ex-banker is ridiculed by experts for this.

Ankara – The 2013 corruption scandal in Turkey revealed it. Between December 17th and 25th of the year, police officers had dozens of businessmen from the vicinity of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, arrested. Among them was Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab, who later fled to the United States, where he was arrested and tried. He was later released, allegedly for providing extensive information to the FBI.

This probably also included knowledge of alleged money laundering transactions Türkiye with Iran. Erdogan later released all those arrested, which investigators first pulled off the case and later arrested. Most investigators are still in custody today. Erdogan called the corruption investigations at the time a “coup” against him. He and his son also fell into the crosshairs of the investigators at the time.

Türkiye on FATF Gray List since 2021

On November 21, 2021, Turkey was put on the so-called “grey list” by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force), because its measures in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism and weapons of mass destruction were assessed as insufficient. Turkey is a member of the institution in Paris and has thus committed itself to taking action against financial crime.

Mehmet Simsek was a guest at the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos. © IMAGO

Now the new finance minister, Mehmet Simsek (AKP), announced that he would remove his country from the gray list. be extensive measures have already been taken. 39 of 40 FATF criteria have already been met. “We are determined to remove our country from the gray list with the efficiency that we will ensure in practice,” the minister announced on Twitter.

Türkiye made its own choice to launder money and fund terrorism

Because the Turkish finance minister sees it as a success to want to remove his country from the gray list, he is ridiculed. “The gray list is a group of countries involved in drugs, terrorism and black money. We have been in this group for a long time. It’s been a decision. It has been a choice of those who govern us to launder money and keep a stake in it. Now a minister is saying that we are determined to get out of this group. Take a look at the situation,” writes economics expert Prof. Veysel Ulusoy on Twitter. The economist therefore suggests asking the question why Turkey is on the gray list and who did this to the country. “Give an account”.

Ulusoy is also the director of the Economic Institute “Ena Grup”. his institute When calculating the inflation figures, it regularly comes to different results than the state statistics office TÜIK. While the authority indicates inflation at 38 percent, the Ena Grup comes to 109 percent. The figures of the TÜIK are repeatedly called into question by experts.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: This is the President of Türkiye View photo gallery

Ex-Interior Minister Soylu accuses Europe of financing terrorism

When Turkey was included in the gray list, the interior minister at the time, Süleyman Soylu, raged. “They put Turkey on the gray list because we didn’t release Osman Kavala and didn’t release Demirtas and didn’t take orders from anyone in the fight against the PKK and the Gülen movement.” In doing so, Soylu blamed the West. “It is Europe, the West, that funds terrorism and gives terrorism power and direction. We are the ones who are paying the cost and fighting for it, but they blame Turkey.”

Experts accuse Türkiye of a lack of rule of law and corruption

According to many experts, Turkey has made massive losses in terms of the rule of law in recent years. The country comes on the rule of lawindex of the non-governmental organization “World Justice Project” in 116th place out of 140 countries. The country ranks 101st out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. These are factors that can deter western investors in particular.

All the more has the Turkish President Opened earlier this week to collect money in the Gulf States. Several contracts are said to have been signed in Qatar, which are said to have a volume of over 50 billion dollars. However, neither the Turkish nor the other side gave any details. “God willing, we will see the positive signals for our economy in a short time,” said Erdogan after his return. (erpe)