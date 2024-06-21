Portugal plays again this Saturday. After the hard-fought victory against the Czech Republic in midweek (2-1), the Lusitanians face Turkey, who also beat Georgia in their first match (3-1).
This is probably the best match in this Group F. On Saturday, Portugal and Turkey face each other in Dortmund on the second day of Euro 2024. The two teams won their first match, respectively, against the Czech Republic (2- 1) and against Georgia (3-1)
The team that wins on Saturday afternoon will qualify for the round of 16 of the competition and will have a good chance of taking first place in the group.
According to Opta’s artificial intelligence, Portugal has an advantage. Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates have a 62% chance of winning, compared to Turkey’s 17.8%. The tie scenario is 20.2% for the supercomputer.
Without a doubt, Euro 2024 will be one of the last times (if not the last) in which we will be able to see Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portugal shirt. CR7 already knows what it is to lift this prestigious trophy, after what was done in 2016.
Can he repeat in this edition?
More information about Euro 2024:
#Türkiye #Portugal #win #match #Opta #Artificial #Intelligence
Leave a Reply