The second day of Euro 2024 begins for Group “F” where Turkey, Georgia, Portugal and the Czech Republic are located. The second day of this group will pit Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal against Turkey, while the Czech Republic will face Georgia.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between Portugal and Türkiye:
City: Dortmund, Germany
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Date: June 22nd
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Felix Zwayer
VAR: Bastian Dankert
In Spain The match can be followed live through La 1 de TVE and in streaming through RTVE Play.
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Georgia
|
Euro Cup
|
Poland
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
|
Italy
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Austria
|
6-1D
|
Friendly
|
Hungary
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Czech Republic
|
Euro Cup
|
Ireland
|
3-0V
|
Friendly
|
Croatia
|
1-2D
|
Friendly
|
Finland
|
4-2V
|
Friendly
|
Slovenia
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
The Turks achieved a victory against the Georgian team, marking the first time in history that they scored with three points in their first Euro Cup match. Before this match is played, the Turks are first in Group F
Now, the Turkish men will try to surprise Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to certify their place in the round of 16 of this tournament
Those from Portugal are one of the teams that are destined to go far in this trophy played in Germany. This will be the second day for the teams in Group F, the other group match will be Georgia vs Czech Republic
Cristiano Ronaldo’s men achieved a narrow victory in their debut in the Euro Cup against the Czech Republic team
Türkiye: Gunok, Mert Muldor, Bardakci, Akaydin, Kaan Ayhan, Aktürkoglu, Salih Özcan, Orkun Kökçu, Çalhanoglu, Kahveci, Kiliçsoy
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Gonçalo Inácio, Pepe, António Silva, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Joao Félix, Diogo Dalot, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo
Türkiye 1-3 Portugal
