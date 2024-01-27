Green light in the US for the potential sale of new F-16 fighters to Turkey. A development that comes after the Ankara Parliament ratified Sweden's membership of NATO. “The State Department has decided to approve a possible” sale to Turkey for “acquisition and modernization of F-16s and related equipment for an estimated cost of 23 billion dollars”, reads a note from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (Dsca ). Turkey has requested the purchase of 40 new F-16s and the modernization of 79.

Read also