Seven people are held hostage in the canteen of a US company factory in Turkey. This was stated by a witness contacted by Dpa, who specified that the Turkish special forces also arrived near the Procter & Gamble plant which, according to what the Demiroren agency reports, is located in the industrial area of ​​Gebze in the western province of Kocaeli. It all started at 3pm local time.

The factory employees are being held hostage by two armed men who, again according to what the agency reports, are protesting against the war in Gaza. In images published by Turkish media, one of the two men appears wearing a rudimentary explosive belt.

The private agency Dha spoke to the husband of one of the people held hostage, who managed to call the woman on her cell phone: “She answered, we were taken hostage, we are fine and then she closed.” Turkish police have closed all roads around the factory and are negotiating with the kidnappers.