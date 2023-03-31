Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

A German tour group from a hotel in Turkey experienced a nightmare on an excursion. A vacationer died after an accident, as did the driver.

Istanbul – Terrible accident in Turkey: A German vacationer and the driver died when a tourist bus collided with a car. As the state-affiliated news agency Demirören Haber Ajansi reported on Thursday (March 30, 2023), the 83-year-old German vacationer died of her severe injuries in a nearby hospital.

Türkiye: the driver of the coach dies at the scene of the accident – 24 injured

The driver involved died at the scene of the accident. In addition, another 24 injured people are being treated in nearby hospitals, it said. 22 of them are said to be German citizens and lived together in a hotel in the Karahayit district of the UNESCO World Heritage city of Pamukkale. Nothing was initially known about the age and degree of the injuries to the other tourists.

Turkey: Accident on excursion to Denizli province – bus crushes car under it

According to the report, the tourist bus collided with the car on the way back from an excursion in the province of Denizli in the afternoon. The bus crushed the car under it and dragged the smaller vehicle for meters to the palisade on the right side of the road, it was said.

Pictures from the scene of the accident showed a bus lying on its side with broken windows. The course of the accident will be determined, it said. (cg with dpa)

