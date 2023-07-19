Sultan Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

Tourism in Turkey is the dream of many travelers who seek to see history, culture, nature, beaches and traditions, as well as wonderful gastronomy at the same time, as this vast country enjoys a wonderful cocktail of nature’s charm and the fragrant past and ancient history. At the present time, Turkey has become one of the best international tourist countries, as it is visited by millions of visitors and tourists from all over the world, to explore all the beautiful details that are spread all over the place and attract the great admiration of visitors.

Turkey is the preferred destination for Arab tourists in general, and Emiratis in particular, given the historical relationship and the distinguished ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Turkish state, which increase day after day with every official visit between the leaderships of the two countries, at all levels and levels. Turkey enjoys a great diversity between medical, historical, recreational and natural tourism, in addition to the availability of Islamic tourist attractions, and visitors are more popular in the spring and autumn seasons, when the weather is pleasant and warm for many travel lovers and lovers.

Istanbul

Although Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, it is still the most famous tourist place in the country, and it joins the ranks of famous cities in the world, and it is one of the most beautiful places of tourism in Turkey, because of its tourist attractions, the most important of which is the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, which is Home to the majestic Byzantine and Ottoman ruins.

Istanbul includes many tourist attractions such as the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, the Hippodrome and the Basilica of the Cistern, in addition to the Topkapi Palace, the former home of the Ottoman Sultans, and the Grand Bazaar for buying souvenirs, in addition to the snow amusement park and the Wax Museum.

Among the best five-star hotels in Istanbul is the Four Seasons Hotel, which is distinguished by the high-end and luxurious services that are provided to visitors, which is located in the Sultanahmet area near many tourist places in Turkey, in addition to the Taksim Point Hotel, the Radisson Blu Hotel, and the Shilci Hotel. Legacy Ottoman Istanbul, Radisson Blu Bosphorus Hotel, and others.

Ephesus and Cappadocia

One of the best tourist destinations in Istanbul is the city of Ephesus, which is classified as the most tourist attraction in Turkey, and it is an ancient city with famous historical buildings, such as the Library of Celsus, Roman terraced houses, the Church of St. John, and the Temple of Artemis.

As for the Pamukkale Cotton Castle, it is located in the interior of the coast of the Aegean Sea, and it is one of the most beautiful places of tourism in Turkey that many tourists visit annually, as the frozen calcium water falling down the slope of the hill formed white pools that resembled from afar a castle of cotton, hence its name. .

The “Cappadocia” region is also one of the famous places of tourism in Turkey, and it is located in central Anatolia, and it is a group of empty rock chimneys, churches and cave houses, and the Goreme open-air museum, and includes cave churches, many of which date back to the fourteenth, fifteenth and nineteenth centuries. , Biblical wall paintings depicting the history of Cappadocia, and tourists can ride a hot air balloon at sunrise to see Cappadocia from above, with the possibility of staying in the authentic cave hotel.

«Antalya»

The city of Antalya is considered one of the best tourist areas in Turkey, especially in the summer. It is called the bride of the Turkish coast. It is frequented by visitors and tourists a great deal. It is distinguished by its strategic location on the Mediterranean coast, and is considered the most attractive to tourists.

There are many unique tourist places in Antalya, as it includes charming and picturesque natural places, amazing landmarks, waterfalls, beaches with clear blue water and golden sand, as well as beach games suitable for all ages, and among its most famous tourist places are the waterfalls and beaches of Antalya, the land of legends, the city old, and others.

Trabzon

The city of Trabzon is considered one of the most beautiful places of tourism in Turkey, which attracts thousands of tourists to visit it. Trabzon is located on the northern side of Turkey, and it is one of the most important cities in northern Turkey overlooking the Black Sea, and it is the favorite destination for many Arab visitors, which is one of the most beautiful tourist cities in Turkey. The most popular among various visitors, and it is an hour and a half away from Istanbul by plane, and it includes the most wonderful places that greatly admire visitors, and among the most beautiful recommended tourist places in Trabzon is the village and Lake Uzungol, which is considered one of the most famous and best tourist places, as it gained fame Great because of the beauty of the long lake that it owns and is surrounded by lush green meadows of trees, plants and mountains, which provide the most beautiful times of calm and relaxation.

Among the most famous tourist areas in the city of Trabzon is the Trabzon Square located in the heart of the city, which is famous among visitors and enjoys the charm of nature spread all over, and the large number of shops, restaurants, hotels, etc., in addition to other famous tourist areas, including the Sultan Murad Heights.

«Riza»

Risa is one of the most famous tourist places in northern Turkey, as it is wonderful and attractive, and it is located 75 km from the city of Trabzon, and it is characterized by a wonderful view of the Black Sea and is famous for tea cultivation, as it is spread with many amazing tea terraces, in addition to the availability of hot waterfalls and lush green forests And the healing mineral water baths, rivers, valleys, etc., and among the best tourist places in it, the Ayder village, the Ayder mineral baths, the Vartina Darcy river, and others.

«Ankara»

The city of Ankara is considered one of the most important and prestigious tourist places in Turkey, as it is characterized by luxury and development, and includes a group of tourist attractions that distinguish it from other Turkish cities, including historical museums, archaeological sites, and enjoyable recreational facilities such as popular and modern markets, gardens, and others.

Ankara is the main capital of Turkey, and it includes wonderful tourist places, including the Ankara Castle, the Youth Park, the Wonderland Park, and others.

Some of the best hotels in Ankara are Swiss-Notel Ankara, Divan Ankara Hotel, Ankara Hilton Hotel, Dimora Hotel, Wyndham Ankara Hotel, and others.

“Market”

There are hidden charming gems spread throughout the Turkish lands, such as the city of Bursa, which is characterized by the presence of many prominent natural places, such as waterfalls, lakes, forests and high mountains, which have become a center of attraction for tourists from all over the world, because of the urban beauty of its neighborhoods, and the aesthetic charm of its nature. Its green and flowering forests, the cultural heritage of its historical monuments, and its fusion of many historical civilizations in its crucible, the city of Bursa has become in recent years one of the most famous and distinguished Turkish tourist attractions.

This city has been known as the Green Bursa, due to its mild climate in summer, and it occupies a prominent strategic and tourist location in terms of geography. From the north side, it has a charming view of the Sea of ​​Marmara, and from the south side it meets Uludag Mountain, which reaches a height of 2,543 meters above the surface. the sea.

The Bursa cable car is also considered one of the most important tourist destinations for visitors, as it is the longest cable car in the world, extending at a distance of 9 km, and passing over the green Uludag Mountain full of trees and lush green plants.

As for the city of Iznik in the Marmara region, northwest of Anatolia, and affiliated with the state of Bursa, it is an ideal tourist destination for anyone who wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of cities and is looking for relaxation. In addition to the beauty of the charming nature of Iznik, it is also called the “Capital of Turkish Ceramics”. Five landmarks to visit in Iznik: Lake Iznik, Iznik Museum, Hagia Sophia Mosque, Green Mosque, and Iznik Castle.

Balıkesir

A city of dazzling beauty and ancient history, and it is one of the most wonderful Turkish cities and great civilizations, where the many islands and lush green forests extending on the seashore, olive groves scattered throughout, the diverse cultures and archaeological sites resulting from the succession of many civilizations on it, and the city is distinguished by its location at the intersection Marmara region with the Aegean region, all of which made it a wonderful tourist city.

Mardin

The Turkish city of Mardin is characterized by the presence of a ruined Roman castle dating back to the Middle Ages, which indicates that the city existed since ancient times and was inhabited and its history starts from that period. Turkish owned by the Seljuk Turks at the end of the 11th century and under Seljuk rule.

The Turkish city of Mardin is one of the most exciting tourist cities in Turkey, as it is a city that combines its rich and mystical heritage and attracts many tourists every year, and it has many famous tourist areas that are characterized by beautiful and attractive decorations, as well as its winding streets and old stone houses, and one of the most prominent tourist places in it , Ulu Cami Mosque, Bazaar, and Sakip Sabanci Museum Mardin.

«Sapanca»

Sapanca or Sapanca, characterized by the magic of nature within the Turkish Marmara region, two hours away from the city of Istanbul, and attracts hundreds of visitors from Arab tourists, as it has the most beautiful lakes, waterfalls, natural places and mountains, and many places of calm and relaxation in the arms of nature that captivate hearts and minds, and one of its best places tourism, Lake Sapanca, the village of Al-Mashouqia, Mount Kartebeh, and others.

“polo”

Polo is one of the most famous tourist places in northern Turkey, 270 kilometers away from Istanbul, and it is characterized by natural diversity through green forests, rivers, lakes, therapeutic hot springs, and natural caves. Among the most important tourist places in it are Lake Abant, the Seven Lakes Park, Samandra Waterfall, and others.

Bodrum

One of the best tourist cities in Turkey that attracts Arab tourists, and it is considered one of the well-known and famous places among visitors, to spend the best times of recreation and relaxation in the arms of nature and endless beauty, and among the most important tourist places in Bodrum, the charming and picturesque beaches with turquoise waters, soft sandy beaches and historical monuments And the traditional Turkish baths, and the most important of these places is Fink Beach, the Maritime Archeology Museum, Bodrum Amphitheater, and others.

Marmaris

Marmaris is considered one of the most beautiful places in Turkey, and it is located on the Mediterranean coast in the Mugla region, which is 23 km away from the city of Antalya. Natural beaches, markets and markets, in addition to recreational activities such as swimming, snorkeling and diving, and among the most important tourist places are the Aqua Dream Marmaris water park, Icmeler Beach, the Turkish bath, and its airport.

«Izmir»

The tourist city of Izmir is one of the best places in Turkey that is recommended to be visited. It is called the Pearl of the Aegean Sea, due to its picturesque and charming beaches and various markets. The city of Izmir is the third largest city among Turkish cities in terms of population, which amounts to about 5 million people. Among the archaeological museums, religious monuments, recreational areas, and others, among the most important features of which are the Cesme region of Turkey, Izmir, the Bozdag Kayak ski mountain, and others.

Sultanahmet district

The Sultan Ahmed district is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Istanbul at all, and it represents one of the icons of tourism in Turkey, as it includes many giant tourist attractions, such as the Blue Mosque known as the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, the elegant and luxurious palaces, the most famous museums, popular markets, and others.

Fethiye

It is considered one of the wonderful and distinguished tourist areas in Turkey, located on the Aegean Sea to the west, and includes various activities and events, the most important of which are skydiving, swimming, snorkeling and diving, and among its most important tourist attractions are the Sultan Water City, Kayakoy Village, Saklikent Waterway, and others, and among the most important Its hotels, Jiva Beach Resort. Alesta Yacht Hotel, Letoonia Hotel & Club, Tuana Club Fethiye, Negeri City Hotel.