Habertürk: Turkish airports to tighten passenger screening procedures

On Thursday, July 4, the Turkish parliament adopted amendments to the civil aviation law, including tightening procedures for screening passengers at airports.

The new rules will comply with the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

Passengers’ belongings will be searched twice

Turkey’s main airports now have two screening points: at the entrance to the public area and in the so-called clean zone after check-in. Now, Turkish airport security officers will be able to inspect passengers’ belongings at the entrance to the terminal and at the entrance to the boarding area. Both personal baggage and electronic devices will be checked.

In case of refusal to provide items for inspection, the traveler will not be allowed into the departure area. Prohibited items will be confiscated on the spot.

The new regulations also provide for fines ranging from $620 to $15,600 if the aircraft crew fails to notify authorities of any violations of the law on board during the flight.

Russian tourists face flight delays

On July 1, it became known that international flights to and from Antalya Airport in Turkey were delayed due to a strike by airport staff. The employees are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. As a result, their work is greatly slowed down, and flights are delayed or cancelled altogether.

The problem also affected flights to Russia. For example, domestic tourists waited more than a day for a flight to Turkey from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

In June, a Corendon Airlines flight from Kazan to Antalya was also delayed, with travelers stuck at the airport for almost 16 hours due to the plane’s late arrival. Russians from St. Petersburg were left without luggage for a day – Corendon Airlines forgot all passengers’ belongings at the Turkish resort.

Holidays in Turkey have become expensive

At the same time, Turkish economic observer Taylan Beyukshahin reported that the country’s tourism sector is afraid of losing Russian tourists due to high prices. Hoteliers have begun to lower prices due to low demand for July tours, but tour prices still remain very high for Russians due to the ruble exchange rate.

According to Alanya Medya, popular Turkish resorts have begun to lose tourists, even citizens of the country are now increasingly preferring foreign holidays due to excessively high prices. The main problem for the country’s tourism business remains the continuing fall of the Turkish lira and the acceleration of inflation.