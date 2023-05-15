“Even after the remaining 35,874 uncounted votes abroad have been counted, this will not guarantee the majority needed to win the elections immediately,” said the head of the commission, Ahmet Yener.

He said that the preliminary results showed that Erdogan won 49.51 percent, compared to 44.88 percent for his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, while the third candidate, Sinan Ogan, received 5.17 percent of the vote.

Yener said that “even if all the unaccounted votes went to Erdogan, his votes would rise to 49.54 percent,” meaning that he would not reach the 50 percent necessary to decide the race in the first round.