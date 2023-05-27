Istanbul (agencies)

Tomorrow, Turkey is preparing for a second round of the presidential elections, after a great competition in which neither Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu succeeded in separating the electoral battle.

The preliminary results showed, after counting about 99% of the votes, that Erdogan obtained 49.4%, compared to 44.95% for his main opponent, Kilicdaroglu, at a time when both of them needed to achieve the required 50% plus one vote, and the second round of the presidential elections will be held in May 28th.

Despite this difference, which tends to favor President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, there remains an unknown element, which is 8.3 million voters who did not cast their votes in the first round, although the participation rate reached 87%.

In addition to those who abstained from voting, the two parties are trying to win over the nationalists, whose candidate Sinan Ogan won 5% of the vote in the first round and came third, after he withdrew from the race and declared his support for Erdogan.