It is important to open the circle of friends and partners. No one doubts that unity is strength and that dialogue and flexibility are vital to achieve that union. But you have to be careful with whom you do deals, especially when the ideology and vision on key issues is very distant and unanimity is required to make decisions. Within the European Union, Poland and Hungary have demonstrated this, whose conservatism clashes with the progressivism of the countries that created it and that acceded to it in the early stages. The rules that govern the EU give leaders like Viktor Orbán – a controversial figure that many equate more to a dictator than to a democratic president – a power and a leading role that with Hungary outside the Union they would never have.

But the most obvious case of the impact that these disagreements can have within a heterogeneous organization is best appreciated in NATO, where Hungary itself and especially Turkey -countries linked to Russia by close ties- are hindering Sweden’s access to the Atlantic Alliance. Therefore, today in this attempt to explain the world we focus on this issue.

the great turkish barrier Türkiye, Sweden, and the dilemmas of NATO and the EU

Now I do want to, now I don’t want to. Yesterday the NATO meeting started in Vilnius in which Turkey seems to have finished defoliating the daisy: its president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, confirmed that he is going to stop blocking Sweden’s access to the Atlantic Alliance. Regardless of whether it ratifies it, as promised on Monday, the soap opera makes it clear that a country with a much lower democratic quality than the Scandinavian country, which also meets the requirements to access the main military club in the world much better than Turkey, it can hijack the will of the rest of the members.







What has happened, which has included a blackmail attempt to trade Sweden’s accession to NATO for a commitment to Turkey once and for all joining the EU, should be enough to convince anyone that Ankara should not join the EU. club of 27. It is logical to want to integrate a regional power that could serve to play important geopolitical cards with Muslim countries. Moreover, the country has played an important role in mediating to get Russia to allow Ukraine to export grain. But the differences that separate Turkey from the rest of the EU, including from Poland and Hungary, are insurmountable. And if Erdogan has done anything with his authoritarian drift, it has been to widen that gap.

As if that were not enough, it is not only a complex political and social problem, but also an economic one. The lurch of Turkey, which has recently suffered one of the highest inflation rates in the world and which has decided to fight it by doing the opposite of the rest -lowering interest rates-, could introduce an element of great anxiety in the EU even if it did not adopt the Euro.

An intermediate way out of this situation would be to modify the rules by which both the EU and NATO are governed to allow even the most relevant decisions not to require the unanimity of all members, but rather a qualified majority, with the consequent risk that even more defined blocks are created than the current ones and the union ends up fragmenting. Of course, this is usually the natural result when countries that share very few interests and even fewer values ​​are lumped together. For this reason, it is also unlikely that Ukraine will be able to enter either association before it launches deep reforms that bring the country up to the minimum required standards. Zelensky denounces it, but it is logical. Because acting differently now out of logical empathy with kyiv can pay dearly in the future.

nuclear crisis Fukushima water roils eastern seas

Japan has the approval of the International Atomic Energy Agency to dump into the sea the radioactive water that has been accumulating at the Fukushima nuclear power plant since a tsunami devastated it, more than 12 years ago. The experts affirm that it does not pose a health risk, especially in relation to the marine fauna that ends up in the fishermen’s nets, and that they will monitor the quality of the water on a regular basis. What’s more, remember that even when the plant was in operation, this type of discharge was carried out in as controlled a manner as usual.









But the neighbors in the region do not trust a hair. The one that has complained most vehemently has been China, because its measurements show that more than 70% of the water that has accumulated in tanks does not meet safety standards. Beijing demands that efforts continue to meet these standards, and has decided to maintain the ban on importing fish from several Japanese regions, a measure that South Korea also adopts. In Seoul, citizens have even taken to the streets to protest.

Tokyo has to tread carefully in its relations with these two neighbours, where the wounds inflicted during World War II have not yet healed. Although Japan and South Korea are allies and share an interest in keeping China at bay, Beijing and Seoul are at one with each other when it comes to criticizing the country of the Rising Sun’s colonial past. It is a delicate triangle in which the nuclear crisis threatens to create even more friction in one of the already hottest parts of Asia.

Geopolitics in the cinema ‘Barbie’ crashes against the Chinese line of nine strokes

And if there is a hot spot in the area, it is the South China Sea. Especially since the Asian giant that gives it its name has appropriated it by 80%, claiming waters that are more than a thousand kilometers from its coast and very close to that of countries as far away as the Philippines, Malaysia or Vietnam. China draws a nine-dash line to delimit the territory that “for historical reasons” claims for itself. The issue is so serious that there have been military skirmishes and diplomatic relations between countries in the area are often strained over this issue.

That is the backdrop that explains the controversial ban on the movie ‘Barbie’ in Vietnam. In a brief scene in the film, behind the protagonist’s back appears her invented map of her pink world, on which a line of various lines draws attention because it resembles, in a very superficial way, that of China. Only a very seasoned viewer who was waiting for those frames would notice, but in Hanoi it has been enough to veto the film. The producer, Warner Brothers, has been surprised and has stated that it is a simple “childish chalk drawing and not a political statement.”









Does not matter. Governments sometimes behave like children. And this is by no means the first time something similar has happened. In fact, China is one of the most finicky countries with the way in which everything related to its politics appears on the international scene. So much so that Hollywood has had to modify several of its films to prevent them from being banned in the juicy Chinese market. Of course, since Vietnam does not have that weight in the industry, it can only kick. That’s how the world works.

Is all for today. I hope I have explained well some of what is happening out there.