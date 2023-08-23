Istanbul (Union)

Yesterday, Turkey suspended shipping traffic heading north along the Dardanelles Strait, as a precautionary measure due to a rapidly spreading forest fire near the tourist city of Canakli.

The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli, said that the fire required the evacuation of 6 villages on the northwest coast of Turkey. “We have focused all our efforts on protecting the city center of Canakli, and the good news is that the wind seems to be blowing away from the city center of Canakli,” he added in televised statements. Pictures broadcast by Turkish television station NTV showed clouds of thick smoke over the Çanakkalı border, and reported that the fire was approaching a local hospital and university campus. Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) announced that it had sent 10 planes and 26 helicopters to help put out the fire, and closed a local highway. The Dardanelles Strait connects the Aegean Sea with the Sea of ​​Marmara, and is a popular tourist destination.