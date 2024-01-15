In Turkey, the storm broke out over the Israeli player of the Antalyaspor club, Sagiv Jehezkel, who celebrated his goal against the opposing team Trabzonspor by making the heart sign with his hands and showing a band on his wrist with the writing: “100 days , October 7” and a small Star of David. The gesture in favor of the hostages raised a wave of indignation in the country. The club has expelled the player and is preparing to break his contract, despite the fact that it will cost him a million dollars. The Turkish Foreign Minister, Yilmaz Tunc, announced last night on ». Jehezkel has meanwhile been arrested and will be expelled from Türkiye.

Meanwhile, another storm is hitting the Basaksehir club in Istanbul, whose fans are calling for the dismissal of another Israeli footballer, Eden Kartsev. The revolt on X, formerly Twitter, by Basaksehir supporters began after Kartsev published a story on Instagram in which he asked to “bring home” the Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas complete with Israeli flags and victory signs . A sharing that sparked protests from the Basaksehir fan club, a club founded by people close to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We do not want supporters of Zionism in our team, we ask that our values ​​and the sensitivity of our country are respected,” reads the post shared by the team's fan club.

The club initially did not respond, however following Jehezkel's case and the expulsion order aimed at the Antalyaspor striker, Basaksehir announced a “disciplinary proceeding” against the player and accused him of having violated “the disciplinary rules of the club and hurt the national feelings of the country”. The club said it was now awaiting a written statement of defense from Kartsev before making any decisions