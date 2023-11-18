Foreign Minister Fidan: Türkiye may sever diplomatic relations with Israel

Türkiye may sever diplomatic relations with Israel. This development of events was allowed by the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hakan Fidan, writes RIA News.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that similar decisions should be made simultaneously by many Islamic countries in order for them to be more powerful.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey would launch a “diplomatic attack” to achieve a ceasefire and negotiations to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. According to the publication, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will accelerate “telephone diplomacy” to achieve this goal.

Earlier, Erdogan, at a rally of thousands in support of Palestine, said that Turkey would declare Israel a war criminal and that work was already underway. In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recalled the country’s diplomatic representatives from Turkey “to reassess Israeli-Turkish relations.”