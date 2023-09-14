The Turkish Ministry of Health said in a statement: “This evening, we will send an additional 148 people on board a ship, which will leave the port of Izmir, Sanjak (west).”

She added that the ship is loaded with “two fully equipped field hospitals, 6 emergency intervention units, 10 ambulances, and more than 12 emergency vehicles.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the mayor of Derna, Abdel Moneim Al-Ghaithi, confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the death toll in the stricken city in eastern Libya as a result of the disaster may exceed 20,000.