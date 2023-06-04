The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that Ankara intends to send special forces to Kosovo, on Sunday and Monday, in response to a request from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to participate in its peacekeeping force in the wake of the unrest in the north of the country.

In a statement today, Saturday, the ministry called for restraint and constructive dialogue to resolve a crisis that it said could harm regional security and stability.

“Our unit (special forces battalion) is scheduled to be deployed to Kosovo on the fourth and fifth of June,” the ministry said.

Protests have been taking place in northern Kosovo since mayors took office in a majority Serb region that had boycotted the April elections.

And 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs protesting against mayors taking office were injured in violence last Monday.

The violence prompted NATO to announce it was sending additional troops, adding to the 700 troops already on their way to the Balkan country to bolster its 4,000-strong mission.