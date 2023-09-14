The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) sent 5,000 food parcels to areas affected by floods in Libya, according to what was reported by the Turkish Anatolia News Agency, on Thursday.

TIKA reported in a statement today, Thursday, that “the aid was delivered yesterday, Wednesday, to the Libyan Red Crescent for distribution to those affected today… The parcels contain food supplies in addition to safe drinking water.”

In a ceremony held to deliver the aid, Youssef Ben Youssef, Vice President of the Libyan Red Crescent Society, expressed their gratitude, stressing that they were confident that Turkey would not delay in helping them.

In turn, TIKA’s coordinator in Libya, Ali Suha Bijnak Gil, said in statements to Anadolu Agency that the agency “will continue to provide support to those affected in the coming days.”

Storm “Daniel” struck Libya last Sunday after it had previously struck Greece as well. Two dams collapsed near the Libyan city of Derna, located on the Mediterranean coast, with a population of about 100,000 people, causing entire neighborhoods to be swept into the sea.

Administration data in eastern Libya reported that the disaster claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people, and it is difficult to determine the exact number of victims independently. The mayor of Derna stated that he feared that the death toll in his city alone would reach 20,000 people.