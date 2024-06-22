The selection of Portugal beat the Turkish team at halftime on matchday 2 of group F of the Euro Cup, in a match that undoubtedly leaves one of the most unusual ‘bloopers’ of the year.

Portugal started winning the game thanks to the genius of the zuro Bernardo Silva, who opened the scoring in the 21st minute. No Portugal fan could have imagined what was to come.

The protagonist of the story is the defender of Türkiye Samet Akaydin, who made a back pass that no one understood, not even his own goalkeeper, who was left paying in an incredible play.

Joao Cancelo sent a pass into the void to Cristiano Ronaldo He resigned himself and did not even go to fight for the pass, he remained complaining to his teammate. But the play continued and Akaydin sent a pass to his goalkeeper who was going out to catch the ball and stayed halfway.

The ball went straight to the goal and became the second goal for a Portugal that was not suffering. The goal will undoubtedly become the ‘blooper’ of the Euro Cup and one of the most striking errors of the entire year.

