From: Victoria Krumbeck

From May 20, Turks in Germany can take part in the run-off election between Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu. This time, too, the chances are good for the Turkish President.

Ankara/Frankfurt – After the first round of Turkey’s elections on May 14th it was clear that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not achieve an absolute majority. Erdoğan must therefore face challenger and opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu from the CHP line up The runoff election will not take place until May 28th, but Turkish voters in Germany can already cast their votes from Saturday (May 20). Erdoğan is still the favourite.

Runoff election in Turkey: eligible voters in Germany vote

The approximately 1.5 million eligible voters in Germany have until May 24 to decide between the two presidential candidates. The chances that Erdoğan will win the runoff are high. In the May 14 election, about 65 percent of those who went to the polls voted for Erdoğan.

Eligible Turks stand in front of a polling station to vote for Turkey’s elections. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Of a total of 3.4 million Turks living abroad who were eligible to vote, only half cast their votes. 57.7 percent of the votes went to Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu came to almost 40 percent. It is expected that the behavior of eligible voters abroad will not change in the run-off election either. The parliamentary election failed the ruling AKP together with the votes of their ultra-nationalist partner MHP on May 14th.

In addition, the allegation of election manipulation is loud. After the first round of voting, messages were about suspected election fraud from several regions of Türkiye. According to a media report, election observers who had traveled from Spain were arrested by the Turkish authorities and taken out of the country.

Turkey run-off election: Erdogan calls for elections – Kilicdaroglu tightens the tone

Shortly before the start of the runoff election in Germany, incumbent President Erdoğan addressed his supporters on Friday (May 19). He thanked them for the votes in the first round and asked them to vote again. “Each of you has already engraved your name in gold letters in our political history,” he wrote on Twitter. “I ask you to make sure you exercise your democratic rights.”

Previously, challenger Kılıçdaroğlu had hit sharper tones. “I will send all refugees home as soon as I come to power,” he said on Thursday (May 18) during his first public speech after the first round of voting. Kılıçdaroğlu has spoken in the past of returning refugees “within two years” if he were to win the election. He may be trying to convince those of himself with these pointed statementswho voted for the ultra-nationalist candidate Sinan Oğan in the first round of voting. (vk/dpa)