EA seriously ill American cave explorer was freed from a cave in southern Turkey on Monday in a dramatic rescue operation after nine days. The Turkish Speleology Society said Mark Dickey had been removed from the cave and the rescue operation had been “successfully completed.” The 40-year-old researcher got into trouble in the Morca cave near the Turkish Mediterranean coast.

Dickey climbed into the third deepest cave in Turkey with an international team of researchers. At a depth of 1,120 meters he suffered a gastrointestinal hemorrhage. He was subsequently taken by rescue workers to a base camp at a depth of 1,040 meters, where he received blood transfusions.

Internal bleeding

According to the Turkish civil protection authority Afad, Dickey’s comrades had called the rescue workers because of his internal bleeding. 150 emergency services from home and abroad then rushed to help to get Dickey safely out of the cave.

The dramatic rescue operation began the Saturday before last. Because of his life-threatening condition, the helpers had to transport Dickey in several stages and strapped to a stretcher. Sometimes the stretcher had to be lifted up with a rope through particularly narrow passages.

The speleological society had previously expressed confidence in the rescue: “If all goes well, Mark should be fully rescued by this evening or tomorrow,” it said on Monday. The rescue teams were therefore able to transport the 40-year-old further up on a stretcher. Only 180 meters were missing from the surface on Monday afternoon.