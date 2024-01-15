During a match in the Turkish Football League, the player put a band on his wrist that said, “100 days. 10/07,” referring to the date of Hamas’s unprecedented attack inside Israel and the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli player said during his interrogation, according to the private Turkish television station NTV, “I did not provoke anyone. I am not a supporter of war. There are Israeli hostages in Gaza.”

Israeli player Ian Karzev also finds himself in the eye of the storm in Turkey on Monday, due to his posting on Instagram, “100, bring them home now,” in reference to the hostages.

For its part, the Basaksehir Club in Istanbul, known for its closeness to the Turkish presidency, announced the opening of a disciplinary investigation against Karziv after this publication.

NTV reported that Israel sent a private plane to transport Yehezikel to the Hebrew state.

Israel has called on its citizens to leave Turkey since the start of the war because of the strong support for the Palestinians there.