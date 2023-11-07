Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Demonstrators chant slogans during a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul, Turkey in October. © Khalil Hamra/dpa

The Turkish population has been demonstrating against Israel’s offensive in Gaza for weeks. This also includes the boycott of Israeli products – including in parliament.

Ankara – Turkey and much of its population are struggling in the midst of the war in Israel on the side of the Palestinians and regularly demonstrate against Israel. The venue for the rallies at which Israel is described as an occupier and sympathy for the Palestinian Hamas is expressed are usually Israeli diplomatic missions. The population’s anger also applies to Israeli products.

Türkiye wants to boycott Israeli products: Parliament is also affected

Numerous Turkish provinces have now called for a boycott of Israeli products against the backdrop of the Gaza war. In cafés, restaurants and teahouses on the grounds of the Turkish parliament, products from companies “that openly express their support for war crimes” are no longer allowed to be sold Israels explain,” said a letter published on the parliamentary website on Tuesday (November 7). The decision goes back to the President of Parliament. Exactly which products were affected remained unclear at first.

The state news agency Anadolu reported more than 20 of 81 provinces calling for a boycott of Israeli products in their facilities. Numerous universities also announced that they would no longer offer products from companies that support Israel in the future. In addition, universities such as Istanbul’s Bogazici University said they wanted to end academic cooperation with Israeli universities.

Anger against Israeli companies in Turkey: Erdogan’s party calls for a boycott

After rumors spread in Turkey that McDonald’s was supplying the Israeli army with free food packages, calls were made on social media for a boycott of the fast food company. There were similar calls to boycott Burger King. In supermarkets in many cities, stickers reading “This drink contains children’s blood” were placed on Coca-Cola bottles.

The call for a boycott came primarily from provinces headed by the head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogans ruling party AKP. The pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak published a map showing which cities have called for a boycott and which cities have not. Citing this map, the newspaper reported that provinces led by the opposition CHP party had largely not called for a boycott.

“By boycotting all Israeli products and companies that support Zionist Israel, we will make a great contribution to the struggle of our innocent, oppressed brothers,” said Istanbul AKP provincial leader Osman Nuri Kabaktepe, according to broadcaster NTV. The boycott must be continued until an “independent Palestine with its capital Jerusalem” is founded. The diplomatic relations between the Türkiye Before Hamas’ attack on Israel, Israel and Israel had been on the road to recovery after around a decade of low levels, but the countries are now moving away from each other again. Erdogan repeatedly appears as a champion of the “Palestinian cause”. (bb/dpa)