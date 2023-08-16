Turkey registered a record high of heat when a temperature of 49.5º C was measured in a municipality in western Anatolia, almost half a degree more than the previous record, the Anadolu public agency reported on Wednesday.

The new record appears in the official list of the Turkish meteorological institute for the date of this Tuesday and was also confirmed on social networks by the Minister of Urban Planning and the Environment, Mehmet Özhaseki.

(Also read: Attention: NASA records July 2023 as the hottest month since 1880).

The minister attributed the unusually high temperature to the heat wave that has hit Turkey in recent days and recalled that the previous all-time high, of 49.1 degrees, had been recorded in July 2021 in Sirnak, in the extreme southeast of Anatolia.

The new value was measured in the municipality of Saricakaya, in the province of Eskisehir, in western Anatolia, located less than 200 kilometers southeast of Istanbul.

Saricakaya is about 30 kilometers north of the provincial capital, located 200 meters above sea level, in a narrow river valley flanked on both sides by ridges with mountains over a thousand meters high.

The Turkish press affirmed yesterday that on Monday the thermometers had risen to 50º C in the province of Hatay, in the far south, but this value was later removed from official records, apparently as an unreliable measurement.

(We recommend: Will worse times come? The WMO explains what can happen with the climate crisis).

The heat wave that the Eurasian country is experiencing has also led to numerous fires in southern and western Anatolia, although generally smaller than those that occurred in past summers, when the flames came to destroy huge tracts of forests and crops.

EFE