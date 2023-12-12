soccer

A Turkish court has ordered the arrest of Faruk Koca, the president of the Ankaragucu sports club, for having punched in the face referee Halil Umut Meler after a football match. This was announced by Turkish Justice Minister Yolmaz Tunc, as reported by Anadolu, making it known that the arrest of two other people has also been ordered. Last night, after a match between Mke Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor, the president of the Ankara team entered the pitch and punched Meler in the face, who once fell to the ground was also kicked by two other people .



01:01