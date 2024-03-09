Istanbul (agencies)

Yesterday, Turkey renewed its offer to host Ukrainian and Russian officials together for peace talks, instead of Kiev's proposal to initially exclude Russia from an international summit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul: “We are ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also participate,” adding that Ankara is ready to mediate in order to “end the crisis with a just peace based on negotiations.”

For his part, Zelensky said: “We do not see how we can invite people who obstruct everything,” referring to Kiev’s plans to hold a possible summit in Switzerland, initially without Russia’s participation.

Zelensky, whose plan envisages a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, stated that the Russians cannot be summoned until “the civilized countries of the world prepare a detailed plan.”

Erdogan explained that he also discussed with Zelensky the provision of safe corridors for the export of food, safety of navigation in the Black Sea, in addition to an exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Moscow.

Erdogan added that Ankara intends to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea grain agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022. Under this agreement, Russia provided security guarantees for the passage of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

However, after the agreement expires in July 2023, Kiev is securing its own corridor along the coastal strip through which cargo ships can safely reach Ukrainian ports.

Zelensky's visit to Istanbul also comes before an expected visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin said would take place after the presidential elections in Russia scheduled for the middle of this month.

In addition, Moscow announced yesterday the destruction of 47 drones launched by Kiev over southern Russia during the night, most of them in the Rostov region on the border with Ukraine.

The Russian army stated in a statement on social media platforms that “operating air defense systems destroyed one drone over the Belgorod region, two drones over the Kursk region, three drones over the Volgograd region, and 41 drones over the Rostov region.” Rostov is an important center for the Russian army for planning its military operations in Ukraine.

Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said that the drone attacks targeted the city of Taganrog, overlooking the Sea of ​​Azov, and close to the Ukrainian areas controlled by Russia, noting that one wounded person was killed.