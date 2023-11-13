A group of supporters of the Palestinian cause attacked a Starbucks outlet in Istanbul with stones to protest against the coffee chain’s alleged support for Israel. The incident occurred on the night of November 11th, around 10pm, while some customers were still present inside the shop located in the suburban neighborhood of Esenyurt, on the European side of the Turkish city. During the attack, some shop windows were damaged, but fortunately no one was injured. However, the situation caused panic among those present, as reported by the Dha agency.

In another incident yesterday, a group of people protested against Starbucks’ alleged support for Israel by entering a store in Izmit, Kocaeli province in northwestern Turkey. During the protest, they took customers’ cups from the tables and threw them into a garbage bag, as documented in a video released by Turkish media. In previous weeks, various restaurants such as McDonald’s, Burger King and Starbucks were targeted by pro-Palestinian activists in several Turkish cities.

