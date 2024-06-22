Ronaldo, the Portuguese final point

TUR, 0 – POR, 0 (M. 14)

Portugal tries to pause the game and Turkey is more into partying and revelry. He wants to define himself among the madness, a back-and-forth duel.

Portugal, however, has the ability to calm down the game, mix it up at the back and come out with the ball from the roots to accelerate upwards, to try to find an omnipresent Cristiano in the rival area, since three centers have been given and three centers have been caught , even though the resolution was not ideal.