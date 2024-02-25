Country is experiencing an explosion in health tourism; Among the most performed procedures are the application of botox and leg stretching

“Since I was 13, I wanted to have rhinoplasty. I heard that Turkish doctors were very good at this. Some friends of mine had similar surgeries and were very happy.”reports 28-year-old American Benita Paloja.

For this reason, she decided to travel to Turkey to have plastic surgery on her nose. Paloja paid $5,000 and was allowed to fly home just a week after the procedure.

The young woman, who works full-time in the financial sector and also works as a model, was satisfied. Today, she reports having more self-confidence and receiving more offers as a model.

The American also speaks enthusiastically about the comprehensive care at the clinic where she was and says that she still maintains contact with the medical team.

“I could have had surgery in the United States and paid $30,000 for it, but I certainly wouldn't have received the care and help I had in Turkey.”believe me.

Since the pandemic, Turkey has experienced a real explosion in health tourism. According to the responsible state agency, the USHAS, more than 670 thousand foreign patients were in Turkey in 2021 for healthcare services. A year later, there were more than 1.25 million – an increase of 88%.

Profits from this business are also high: they amounted to more than US$2 billion in 2022. Although they fell badly in the first half of 2023, experts say this is mainly due to the devastating earthquake in February last year, in which more people died. of 50,000 people.

GERMAN ARE THE MAIN CUSTOMERS

According to the ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), the majority of foreign patients in Turkey in 2021 were from Germany, followed by the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The most popular non-surgical procedures were botox and hyaluronic acid treatments for wrinkles. In the surgical area, liposuction, rhinoplasty and breast augmentation occupied the top 3 places.

Turkey is also becoming increasingly attractive for leg stretches. Western men in particular who are dissatisfied with their height often undergo surgery, like 31-year-old Ash from the United States. Today, he says he is proud of his 1.84 meter height – 12 centimeters taller than before.

“It was very painful, and the recovery period took a long time”he remembers, highlighting, however, that it was all worth it.

Experienced orthopedist Yunus Öc from Istanbul says he has performed more than 200 such operations in the last 2 years. “In the past, I used to have this procedure done out of medical necessity, after an accident, or because of stunted growth or short stature.”account.

In recent years, however, more and more people have sought it out for aesthetic reasons. He believes the number of these procedures will continue to grow over the next 3 to 5 years. At the same time, be aware of the risks: unlike a nose or breast operation, leg lengthening has more consequences if the desired result does not occur in the end.

CASES OF STOMACH BOTOX POISONING

Reports of complications arising from cosmetic surgery in Turkey have also increased recently. 1 year ago, the Robert Koch Institute, the German disease control agency, reported about 27 cases of poisoning after stomach botox treatment. The substance is injected into the stomach wall to create a feeling of fullness for longer. However, the method found has serious side effects in some patients, such as muscle weakness, blurred vision, difficulty breathing and isolated symptoms of paralysis.

A Brazilian Butt Lift procedure in Istanbul ended fatally in January. An English woman, mother of 3 children, suffered a heart attack 4 days after an operation – caused by a fat embolism, according to British media. In the so-called Brazilian Butt Lift, the buttocks are completed and enlarged with the body's own fat.

THE DIFFERENTIAL IS THE PRICE

“Why do tragic cases like this occur? Are the doctors or clinics in Türkiye not competent enough?”. Susanne Punsmann, an expert at the Consumer Advice Center of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, avoids generalizations.

“In Turkey, as elsewhere, there are good and bad clinics”he considers, highlighting that the term “plastic surgeon” does not have specific legislation.

She therefore recommends that interested parties inform themselves thoroughly about the qualifications of the doctors responsible for the treatment or how often they have already carried out the planned procedures.

BEWARE OF ILLEGAL PRACTICES

Ali Ihsan Ökten, from the TTB (Turkish Medical Association), urges caution when it comes to uncertified practices or clinics. For him, the strong boom of health tourism is promoting an even greater commercialization of services.

In fact, the market is highly competitive. With aggressive advertising, messages via cell phone and WhatsApp and, above all, low prices, clinics try to attract customers from all over the world.

“The decisive criterion for treatment in Turkey is often the low price. You can save up to 70%”says Punsmann.

For example: breast augmentation costs at least €4,500 in Germany, but in Turkey it costs €2,500. In Düsseldorf, a stomach reduction costs around €12,500, but in Turkey, it is possible to do it for 1/3 of that amount.

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

