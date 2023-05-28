Presidential ballot in Turkey, the counting of votes is underway which will indicate who between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu will be the new president. With 89.8% of the ballots examined, Erdogan remains in the lead with 52.7% of the votes, while his challenger Kilicdaroglu is at 47.3%. This was reported by the official Turkish media.

“We have not yet received any news of any negative situations that affected the voting process,” the chairman of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, Ahmet Yener, told the press after polls were closed. “All objections have been addressed by the relevant authorities – he added – We thank all those who helped us organize a successful election”.



Erdogan

“I would like to thank each and every one of my colleagues who have been working dedicatedly at polling stations since the early hours of the morning. I urge all my brothers to take charge of the polls until the results are final. Now is the time to protect the will of our nation until the last moment!”. Thus the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a tweet after the polls closed.