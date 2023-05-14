Türkiye, polling stations closed: live results. Erdogan’s advantage drops

The polls have closed for the presidential elections in Turkey, in which outgoing president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power for 20 years, and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu will compete.

After voting in Istanbul in an election whose outcome promises to be very uncertain, Erdogan hoped for a “good future” for the country and its democracy, without making any predictions on the outcome.

“We felt the lack of democracy,” said Kilicdaroglu, economist at the head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), supported by a broad alliance that also includes the nationalists of the Good Party (Iyi).

The first results were expected tonight, before the Turkish electoral authority’s turnaround. In the afternoon, the president of the organization announced that the ban on communicating electoral results had been lifted, making it possible for the media to disseminate partial data. If no presidential candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on Sunday 28 May.

Live news:

21.00 – Erdogan just above the 50% threshold – The hypothesis of the ballot is increasingly concrete. With 80.48 percent of ballots scrutinized, the outgoing president dropped to 50.43, compared to 43.77 percent for Kilicdaroglu. The third candidate, Sinan Ogan, is at 5.31% while Muharrem Ince, who officially withdrew, is at 0.49%.

8.25 pm – Erdogan at 51.06% – With 70.44 percent of the ballots scrutinized, the figure for the outgoing president continues to fall. Opposition leader Kilicdaroglu, who claims to be ahead in projections, has 43.12 percent.

8.00 pm – Independent agency Anka: “Kilicdaroglu in the lead with 52%” – According to the Anka agency, close to the Turkish opposition, with 49.6% of the ballots scrutinized, the opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu would be in the lead with 52.59% of the votes, while the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan would stop at 43.65% of preferences.

7.40 pm – Erdogan at 51.79% – The outgoing president is still in decline, with 56.24% of the votes counted. According to CNN Turk, Kilicdaroglu is now at 42.36%. The third candidate, Sinan Ogan, is at 5.32% while Muharrem Ince, who officially withdrew, is at 0.52%.

19.20 – The mayor of Istanbul: “Klicdaroglu will be elected president tonight” – “We believe Kemal Kilicdaroglu will be declared the 13th president of Turkey tonight.” This was stated by the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate for the vice presidency for the opposition.

19.15 – Kilicdaroglu: “We have the advantage” – While official data still show Erdogan ahead, the opposition leader says on Twitter that he is in the lead.

Ondeyiz. — Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (@kilicdarogluk) May 14, 2023

19.10 – Erdogan at 52.43% – The outgoing president continues to lose ground, with 43.84% of the votes counted. According to CNN Turk, Kilicdaroglu is now at 41.69%.

18.50 – The turnout is close to 90% – 88.44% of eligible voters voted in the Turkish presidential elections, while the turnout reached 85.14% for the parliamentary elections. This was announced by the Turkish state TV Trt.

18.40 – Cnn Turk, Kilicdaroglu exceeds 40% – The rise of the opposition leader continues, reaching 40.42% with 30.2% of the votes counted. Erdogan drops to 53.62%

18.30 – Cnn Turk, Erdogan’s advantage is still reduced – With 25.7% of the ballot, Erdogan still has 54.27% of the vote, compared to 39.75% for Kilicdaroglu.

18.20 – Results Cnn Turk, Erdogan 55.98%, Kilicdaroglu 38.08% – With 19.5 percent of the ballot, Erdogan still leads with 55.98 percent of the votes, compared to 38.08 percent for Kilicdaroglu. These are the data of the broadcaster Cnn Turk, which sees Erdogan down compared to the previous update, in which the outgoing president had 57.46% with 12.8% of the votes counted (mainly coming from pro-Erdogan areas).

18.15 – First partial results Halk TV: Erdogan 49.84%, Kilicdaroglu 45.72% – The first results based on the scrutiny of 9.1% of the votes have been released. Erdogan would lead with 49.84%, Kilicdaroglu with 45.72% according to Halk TV.