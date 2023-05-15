Turkey is heading this Monday (15), for the first time in its history, to a runoff election on May 28 between current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an Islamic conservative, and his main rival, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, a socialist. democrat.

The definitive results of the presidential and legislative disputes celebrated on Sunday have not yet been released. The country’s 64 million voters turned out en masse to the polls and the provisional turnout is nearly 90%.

After counting more than 99% of the polls, Erdogan has 49.4% of the votes and Kiliçdaroglu 44.95%, a better-than-expected result for the current head of state, who appeared at a disadvantage in the most recent polls.

The opposition, which on Sunday even claimed it was leading the vote, took the numbers like a shower of cold water.

“If our nation decides for the second round, we will certainly win in the second round,” Kiliçdaroglu said overnight. The social democrat leads a broad coalition of six opposing parties and said that “the will to change in society is greater than 50%”.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, re-elected in the 2018 first round, also addressed supporters on Sunday night.

“I sincerely believe that we will continue to serve our people for the next five years,” said Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003 (prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and then president). In recent weeks he has made several promises to contain the high inflation that affects the country.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP, an Islamic conservative), appears to be well positioned to hold on to a majority in parliament.

– Battle of numbers –

The outcome of the second round will partly depend on a third candidate, the nationalist Sinan Ogan, who received nearly 5% of the vote on Sunday. So far he has not asked his supporters to vote for either candidate.

In Istanbul’s Sishan neighborhood, residents expressed conflicting opinions on Monday over the outcome of the May 28 runoff.

For Betul Yilmaz, 26, “Kiliçdaroglu can win if he establishes an alliance with Sinan Ogan”.

“But it is very disputed”, adds the young woman.

“Tayyip Erdogan will win. He is a true leader, Turks trust him and he has a vision for Turkey,” said Hamdi Kurumahmut, 40, who works in the tourism sector.

“Certainly there are things that need to improve, in the economy, in education or in refugee reception policies. But we know he is the one who can solve all this “”, defended the man.

Overnight, the two sides fought a battle of numbers, with requests for their observers to remain at polling stations “until the end”.

Kiliçdaroglu’s side quickly rejected the first numbers, which pointed to a big advantage for Erdogan, saying that the results of the voting areas most favorable to the opposition candidate had not yet been counted due to the various appeals presented, which caused delays in the process of verification.

However, the newspaper Sabah, linked to Erdogan, highlighted that the fact that the president was the most voted in the first round represents a “formidable success”.