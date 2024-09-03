Istanbul (Agencies)

Türkiye has applied to join the BRICS emerging economies grouping, a ruling party spokesman said yesterday.

“Our request on this matter is clear and the process is underway,” Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, told reporters in Ankara.

Celik did not provide further details on when Turkey submitted its request, but said the public would be informed once there were results of the request.

There was no immediate comment from the BRICS grouping, which includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.