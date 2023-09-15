The talks could be concluded “within a few months” after Chinese officials recently visited the potential location of the future plant, near the borders with Bulgaria and Greece, Turkish Energy Minister Alp Arslan Bayraktar said.

“We have been in talks with a Chinese company for a very long time,” Bayraktar told reporters at a press conference on Thursday, adding that any differences did not pose major obstacles. “So we will be able to close the gaps and reach an agreement soon with China on the nuclear energy program.”

Under the agreement, China will build what will likely be Turkey’s third nuclear power plant, as the first is under construction by Russia, which is building it on the Mediterranean coast, while the second plant on the Black Sea coast is still in the planning stage.

Bayraktar said that the Russian company Rosatom as well as South Korean companies are interested in building the second station, while Turkey is seeking more participation from local institutions.

Turkey, the largest non-oil economy in the Middle East, considers nuclear energy a key pillar of its efforts to reduce the cost of its energy imports, which amounted to slightly less than $80 billion last year.

For Beijing, this would represent a commercial victory, as the Chinese nuclear industry has failed to find many international buyers for its Hualong-1 reactor.

Beijing is negotiating with several countries from Argentina to Saudi Arabia for more deals, but Pakistan is currently the only foreign country operating the reactor.

Bayraktar says Turkey’s ultimate goal is to increase the capacity of electricity production from nuclear energy to 20 gigawatts, nearly four times what the Akkuyu plant can generate when operating at full capacity within a few years.

To achieve this goal, Turkey may need an additional 5 gigawatts of capacity from small nuclear reactors, known as SMRs, the minister said.

“We would like to create a broader nuclear ecosystem in Turkey… We need nuclear energy for a successful clean energy transition by 2050,” Bayraktar said, when Turkey expects its trillion-dollar economy to be carbon-free.