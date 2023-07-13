Istanbul (agencies)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that Turkey may play the role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement to end the crisis if the two countries agree to that.

The Turkish president reiterated that “there is no winner in the current crisis and there is no loser in peace, and that Ankara wants to revive peace again in the region.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kiev during the 16-month-old crisis in Ukraine.

Regarding the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO, Erdogan announced that Turkey will not be able to ratify Sweden’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at least before October, because parliament will not convene before that.

“We have a two-month parliamentary recess,” he said, adding that “there are a lot of other legislative proposals to discuss” once MPs return in October.