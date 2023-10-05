The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the death toll from Turkish air strikes on northeastern Syria on Thursday rose to 8 people.

Intense strikes in Syria

Our correspondent in northeastern Syria reported that Turkish drones bombed 6 sites in this region since this morning, resulting in casualties among the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose backbone is Kurdish fighters, as well as casualties among civilians.

He added that 4 of these raids took place in the city of Al-Hasakah and its surroundings, with 2 of them occurring in the Al-Mushairfa area, west of the city, and the two sites belonged to the SDF.

He pointed out that casualties were recorded among the Syrian Democratic Forces.

He said that one of the Turkish strikes targeted a vehicle that was driving in the Hasakah countryside, resulting in 4 casualties, which the SDF-affiliated Autonomous Administration said were civilian workers, and the fourth targeted the vicinity of a camp containing displaced people from Ras al-Ayn.

As for the fifth, it was in the vicinity of the town of Amuda, where injuries were recorded, while the sixth occurred in the Al-Jawadiyah area, east of Qamishli, and there was an injury, the number of which could not be known.

Dropping “Bayraktar”

The Syrian Observatory reported that the international coalition shot down a Turkish Bayraktar drone after it approached the airspace of Tal Baydar base in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria.

But there has been no confirmation from Turkey or the coalition in this regard yet.

Bombing dozens of targets in Iraq

In the same context, the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that it destroyed 58 targets of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in new raids in northern Iraq.

Iraq denounced the repeated Turkish air strikes in recent days.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said that Baghdad hopes to reach an agreement with Ankara to solve this problem.

Turkish threat

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the two attackers who detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara entered the country via Syria.

Fidan stated that any infrastructure or energy facilities in Iraq and Syria controlled by the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units are legitimate military targets.

Visit of the Iraqi Defense Minister

The Iraqi News Agency reported that Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi arrived in Ankara, and Turkish media said that he would meet with his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Guler.

Our correspondent in Baghdad says that the Iraqi Defense Minister is carrying three files up his sleeve to Ankara.

The first: the file of the escalating Turkish violations of Iraqi sovereignty through bombing and drones.

Second: Intelligence cooperation between Baghdad and Ankara.

Third: Arming.

But the most important issue is stopping the violations and reducing tension on the border with Turkey, and Iraq seeks to have the Turkish bombing prepare the ground for a future military operation.

It seems that Baghdad is open to entering the world of drones, and there may be an agreement between the two countries to supply Iraq with Bayraktar drones.

Iraq currently possesses some F-16 fighters to fight pockets of the ISIS terrorist organization, but the ammunition and maintenance of these fighters is expensive, and drones are less expensive.

What does Türkiye want?

Our correspondent in Ankara says that Turkey will ask Baghdad to classify the PKK as a terrorist organization operating within its territory, and this means that Iraq will be obligated to participate in military and security operations against the party.

This comes despite the fact that Turkish sources say that most of the members of this organization active in northern Iraq hold Turkish citizenship, but the Iraqi government does not classify this organization as a terrorist organization and it operates freely and actively within Iraqi territory.

The classification of the organization guarantees Ankara greater cooperation in fighting the organization and guarantees it to fight it at a depth of more than 30 kilometers, which is the distance agreed upon between Ankara and Baghdad in accordance with previous security understandings.

He said that some Turkish raids reached a depth of 140 kilometers inside Iraqi territory, according to an announcement by the Turkish Ministry of Defense, which sparked

The anger of Iraq, which issued a statement rejecting those raids.

Turkey wants to operate freely in this depth, and Ankara has many pressure cards on Baghdad, including military cooperation such as supplying it with drones, according to the correspondent.

Campaign inside Türkiye

The Turkish Ministry of Interior stated that “24 terrorists were arrested in Erzurum, Istanbul, Gaziantep and Şırnak within the scope of the security campaign inside Turkey.”

This is the latest wave of arrests launched by the Turkish authorities against party members in recent days.

Ankara operation

The large-scale Turkish operation after the attack that occurred in Ankara on Sunday came after years of calm.

She said that the identity of the first attacker was identified as Hasan Oguz, alias Kanivar Erdal, a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.