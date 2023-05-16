Ankara (Union, Agencies)

Turkey is awaiting, for the first time in its history, a second round of presidential elections, following a first round that witnessed intense competition, with voters deciding on May 28 between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. And the Supreme Electoral Commission in Turkey announced that Erdogan, the candidate of the “Public Alliance”, won 49.40% of the votes in the presidential elections, after counting 99% of the votes.

Yesterday, the head of the Commission, Ahmed Yanar, said in a press conference that the candidate of the “Nation Alliance” Kamal Kilicdaroglu won 44.96% of the vote in the elections after a fierce competition with President Erdogan, which led to the necessity of holding a second round of presidential elections for the first time in 100 years. general.

He added that the candidate of the “grandparents” coalition, Sinan Ogan, won 5.2%, while the withdrawn candidate, Muharram Ince, received 0.44%, according to the latest statistics. He stated that 192,187 out of 192,214 ballot boxes have been opened in Turkey.

Regarding the vote boxes of Turkish voters abroad, Yanar said that so far, 8 thousand and 65 boxes out of 9 thousand and 594 boxes have been opened, equivalent to about 84% of those boxes, stressing the continuation of counting the remaining votes and entering data into the results calculation system. The head of the Turkish Elections Commission said that the final results of the first round of elections will be announced on May 18, while the run-off will be held on May 28, indicating that as of yesterday, the electoral campaign for the run-off has begun.

“The winner is undoubtedly our country,” Erdogan said in a speech to his supporters at the headquarters of the ruling “Justice and Development” party in the capital, Ankara, yesterday evening.

Sinan Ogan, the nationalist candidate who finished third, said he could only support Kilicdaroglu in the run-off if he agreed not to make concessions to a pro-Kurdish party.

In turn, Kilicdaroglu vowed to win the run-off, calling on his supporters to be patient.

The legislative elections resulted in Erdogan retaining the majority in parliament.

The outcome of the second round will depend in part on a third candidate, Sinan Ogan, after winning about 5.2% of the votes in the first round, but it has not yet been announced whether he will support one of the two candidates.

The two candidates expressed their willingness to compete again two weeks later, and both pledged to “respect” the ruling of the ballot boxes.

With regard to the parliamentary elections, the results showed, after counting 100% of the ballot boxes, that the ruling “People’s Alliance”, which includes the “Justice and Development”, “National Movement”, “New Welfare” and “Great Unity” parties, won 49.37% of the vote. . The Justice and Development Party alone won 266 of the 600 parliament seats, while the main party allied with it, the National Movement, won 50 seats, and the New Welfare Party 5 seats, while the Great Unity Party did not get any. Seating.

On the other hand, the opposition “Nation Alliance”, which includes the “Republican People” and “Good” parties, won 35.12% of the vote, and the “Republican People’s Party” won 169 seats, and the “Good” party 44 seats.

The Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left and the opposition Labor Party, won 10.52% of the vote, with a total of 62 seats for the first and 4 seats for the second.

The Union of Socialist Forces and the ATA Alliance were unable to pass the 7% threshold required to enter parliament, with the first obtaining 0.29% and the second 2.45% of the vote.

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel praised the “very high turnout” for the elections in Turkey, considering it a “victory for democracy.”

“The large turnout in these elections is really good news,” von der Leyen said at a press conference alongside Charles Michel. “It is a clear indication that the Turkish people are committed to exercising their democratic rights.”