Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

The Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2: Russia is now apparently showing interest in the drone. A meeting between Erdogan and Putin is planned (archive image). © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

The Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 helped Kiev to great success, especially at the beginning of the war. Now the manufacturer is building a factory in Ukraine.

KIEV – Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 combat drone was delivered to the Ukrainian military even before the Ukraine war. In the fight against Russia, the drone became a hit among Ukrainian soldiers: they even composed a song. Especially at the beginning of the war, for example when the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin recaptured Snake Island, the Turkish weapon did an excellent job. Almost every day Ukraine released footage of new drone strikes against Russian soldiers on the island.

Ukraine war: Türkiye helps Ukraine with drones

Now military cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine is to be expanded in this field. According to this, the Turkish manufacturer of the Bayraktar TB2, the company Baykar Tech, wants to set up a factory for production on Ukrainian soil. Preparations for this have been going on for a few years.

Baykar’s CEO is Haluk Bayraktar, the older brother of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law and MIT student Selcuk Bayraktar. He is also the chief technology officer at Baykar and is considered the brain behind the numerous drone projects. The Bayraktar brothers were each recognized by Ukraine with a state badge after the success of their drones.

Erdogan’s son-in-law will produce his drones in Ukraine

Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin announced on Ukrainian television on Monday (July 10) that the construction of the factory that will produce Turkish drones has already started. However, he did not reveal the exact location of the production facility. “The construction of the facility has begun, and not just on paper, but in practice,” he said, according to the Ukrainian broadcaster channel24.

In January 2023, the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, announced that the factory would start operations within two years. Computer-generated design photos of the Baykar production facility in Ukraine had already appeared in September 2022. More than 300 Ukrainian engineers will work at the Baykar factory. Not only the legendary Bayraktar TB2 drones, but also the heavy Akinci drone and Turkey’s first unmanned combat aircraft, the Kizilelma, are to be produced. The drones also include Ukrainian components. (bb)