Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/18/2024 – 16:57

Whether simpler procedures, such as Botox, or much more complex ones, such as leg lengthening surgeries, the country is experiencing an explosion in health tourism – mainly due to low prices.”Since I was 13 years old, I wanted to have rhinoplasty. I heard that Turkish doctors were very good at this. Some friends of mine had similar surgeries and were very happy”, says American Benita Paloja, 28 years old.

For this reason, she decided to travel to Turkey to have plastic surgery on her nose. Paloja paid $5,000 and was allowed to fly home just a week after the procedure.

The young woman, who works full-time in the financial sector and also works as a model, was satisfied. Today, she reports having more self-confidence and receiving more offers as a model.

The American also speaks enthusiastically about the comprehensive care at the clinic where she was and says that she still maintains contact with the medical team.

“I could have had surgery in the United States and paid 30 thousand dollars for it, but I certainly would not have received the care and help I had in Turkey”, he believes.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Turkey has experienced a real explosion in health tourism. According to the responsible state agency, USHAS, more than 670,000 foreign patients came to Turkey in 2021 for healthcare services. A year later, there were more than 1.25 million – an increase of 88%. In the first six months of last year, the numbers remained at a comparable level.

Profits from this business are also high: they amounted to more than 2 billion dollars in 2022. Although they fell slightly in the first half of 2023, experts say this is mainly due to the devastating earthquake in February last year, in which more people died. of 50 thousand people.

Germans are the main customers

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the majority of foreign patients in Turkey in 2021 were from Germany, followed by the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The most popular non-surgical procedures were botox and hyaluronic acid treatments for wrinkles. In the surgical area, liposuction, rhinoplasty and breast augmentation occupied the top three places.

Turkey is also becoming increasingly attractive for leg stretching. Western men, in particular, who are dissatisfied with their height often undergo surgery on the Bosphorus. Like Ash*, 31, from the US, who has never liked the proportions of her body. Now, he is proud of his 1.84 meter height – twelve centimeters taller than before.

“It was very painful, and the recovery period took a long time”, he recalls, highlighting, however, that it was all worth it.

The surgery, says Ash, has improved his chances of flirting, plus he now “commands more respect.”

Experienced orthopedist Yunus Öc from Istanbul says he has performed more than 200 such operations in the last two years. “In the past, I used to have this procedure done out of medical necessity, after an accident, or due to stunted growth or short stature,” he says.

In recent years, however, more and more people have sought it out for aesthetic reasons. He believes the number of these procedures will continue to grow over the next three to five years. At the same time, he warns of the risks: unlike a nose or breast operation, leg lengthening has more consequences if the desired result does not occur in the end.

Cases of stomach botox poisoning

Reports of complications arising from cosmetic surgery in Turkey have also increased recently. A year ago, the Robert Koch Institute, the German disease control agency, reported about 27 cases of poisoning following stomach botox treatment. The substance is injected into the stomach wall to create a feeling of fullness for longer. However, the method caused serious side effects in some patients, such as muscle weakness, blurred vision, difficulty breathing and isolated symptoms of paralysis.

A Brazilian Butt Lift procedure in Istanbul ended fatally in mid-January. An English woman, mother of three, suffered a heart attack four days after an operation – caused by a fat embolism, British media reported. In the so-called Brazilian Butt Lift, the buttocks are filled and enlarged with the body's own fat, which led to the death of the young mother.

The difference is the price

Why do tragic cases like this occur? Are the doctors or clinics in Türkiye not competent enough? Susanne Punsmann, an expert at the consumer advice center in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, avoids generalizations.

“In Turkey, like anywhere else, there are good and bad clinics”, he ponders, highlighting that the term “plastic surgeon” does not have legislation.

She therefore recommends that interested parties inform themselves thoroughly about the qualifications of the doctors responsible for the treatment or how often they have already carried out the planned procedures. Furthermore, it emphasizes that doctors with adequate qualifications are called “specialists in plastic and aesthetic surgery”.

“But other doctors – often surgeons, dermatologists or gynecologists – are also authorized to perform cosmetic operations,” he adds.

It is also important to check whether the doctor or clinic is certified according to European standards, such as the ISO symbol, which, among other things, indicates that the practice is checked regularly. Patients must also find out about the material used and the laboratory.

Beware of illegal practices

Ali Ihsan Ökten from the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) urges caution when it comes to uncertified practices or clinics. For him, the strong boom in health tourism is promoting an even greater commercialization of services.

In fact, the market is highly competitive. With aggressive advertising, messages via cell phone and WhatsApp and, above all, low prices, the clinics try to attract customers from all over the world.

“The decisive criterion for treatment in Turkey is often the low price. It is possible to save up to 70%”, says Punsmann.

For example: breast augmentation costs at least 4,500 euros in Germany, but in Turkey it costs 2,500 euros. In Düsseldorf, a stomach reduction costs around 12,500 euros, but in Turkey, it is possible to do it for a third of that amount.