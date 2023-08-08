The decision stated that gold imports from countries of origin that are not signatories to a free trade agreement and are not members of the European Union will be subject to additional fees in addition to the current import duties and other fees.

Gold imports that will be subject to additional fees within the framework of the decision include gold jewelry and its parts, and some jewelry made of base metals plated with precious metals.

The increase in Turkey’s current account deficit is primarily due to higher gold and energy imports. The deficit reached $37.7 billion in the first five months of this year, up about 44 percent compared to the same period last year.

On Monday, the state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that Turkey plans to impose a quota system on unprocessed gold imports.