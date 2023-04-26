Türkiye: illness for Erdogan, the doctor puts him to rest

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he canceled today’s program and “will rest on the advice of his doctor”. The decision came following an illness reported on live TV last night. According to what was announced today, Erdogan was the victim of a congestion. “Unfortunately due to too many commitments due to the electoral campaign, the president had an intestinal illness and the doctor deemed it appropriate to advise him to rest”, one of the leaders of the Numan Kurtulmus party announced this morning. A guest on a program on the UlkeTv broadcaster, the president asked to be able to abandon the broadcast, a talk in the presence of journalists intent on asking the questions with which Erdogan apologized before leaving the studio.

On Twitter, Erdogan wrote of a “small inconvenience due” to his “intense work”. And he specifies that “Vice President Fuat Oktay will participate in the appointments scheduled for today”. The Turkish leader, in power since 2003, thanked everyone for the wishes he received for a speedy recovery. “God willing, we will continue with our agenda tomorrow.” On May 14, Turkey will go to the vote in a delicate international context.

TURKEY, ERDOGAN’S CHALLENGE: “MY BEST WISHES TO THE PRESIDENT”

Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes for a speedy recovery to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “My best wishes,” tweeted Kilicdaroglu, leader of the CHP, opposition candidate in the May 14 presidential election in Türkiye to which he presents himself as Erdogan’s main opponent. In the past few hours, the Turkish president has had a “slight illness” and, he himself made it known, “today” he is staying “at home on the advice of his doctors” with all of today’s electoral campaign appointments cancelled.

