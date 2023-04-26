All appointments of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s electoral campaign today have been cancelled. The Turkish leader had to cancel the agenda due to a “slight illness”. “Today I will rest at home as the doctors advised me,” Erdogan tweeted, citing yesterday’s health problems. The president promises to return to the field tomorrow in view of the presidential elections on May 14th.

For today he had scheduled three appointments in as many provinces of Turkey. She had to briefly interrupt a live television interview last night due to what she later described as stomach problems. Viewers following Kanal 7 found their broadcasts blocked after the 69-year-old Turkish leader failed to answer a question about his campaign promises.

Muffled voices were heard from the microphone, the cameras did not focus on Erdogan and the interviewer stood up. Then, in the background, a voice was heard exclaiming “Oh no!”. Then again the Turkish leader resumed and concluded the interview, stating precisely that the intensity of the electoral campaign had caused him “serious” stomach problems.