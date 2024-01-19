Forbes: Türkiye has begun to reduce supplies of dual-use goods to Russia

In October and November 2023, Turkish exporters began to reduce supplies to Russia of dual-use goods that could be used by the Russian Federation for military purposes. About it reports Forbes with reference to data from the Turkish Institute of Statistics (TurkStat).

We are talking, among other things, about a decrease in the supply of electronics, chips, optical sights, semiconductors, printed circuit boards, as well as equipment for communications and navigation. The gradual decline in exports of these product categories was largely due to the risk of falling under secondary sanctions by the US authorities and a number of Western countries, including the European Union (EU) and the UK, experts say.

At the end of October 2023, representatives of the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published a list of 45 categories of goods for export control (Common High Priority Items List).

After this, the total cost of supplies of dual-use goods from Turkey to Russia fell to $8.4 million. The figure was the lowest since August 2022. At the same time, in the same period of 2021-2022, no such dynamics were observed in the trade turnover of the two countries, analysts note.

In the second half of December, US authorities tightened restrictions on representatives of the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC). US President Joe Biden has authorized Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to impose sanctions on banks involved in transactions to supply various categories of products to Russian defense enterprises.