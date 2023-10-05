Türkiye will begin negotiations on the purchase and transit of Israeli gas to Europe

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on a local television station that he will visit Israel in November to begin negotiations on the purchase of natural gas and its transit to Europe through Turkey, reports Reuters.

According to him, the republic recently signed contracts for the supply of natural gas to Romania, Moldova and other countries, and is also receiving requests from other European countries. The issue is also of interest in Germany, which is especially actively looking for an alternative to Russian pipeline gas.

In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a visit to New York, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and after it said that the countries discussed joint steps in the field of gas production and supplies.

Last year, Israel already expressed interest in gas supplies to Europe, but then it was assumed that we were talking about participation in the Egyptian scheme. At the same time, the republican authorities admitted that the existing infrastructure does not allow the transfer of significant volumes of fuel.

Meanwhile, Turkey is interested in the gas hub project, which will allow the country to act as a key link in transporting fuel to Europe. The initiator of the creation of the site was Russia, counting on increasing sales of its gas, but Ankara would like to expand the list of suppliers as much as possible. In September, Reuters sources indicated that there was a disagreement between the parties to the project over control of the hub.

Bayraktar later noted that Türkiye expects an additional discount on Russian gas. At the same time, in May 2023, the media reported that Ankara agreed to defer payments for Russian gas in the amount of $600 million until 2024.