At the end of June, tours to Turkey took first place in terms of demand from tour operators that are members of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT), the share of sales of package tours for this direction from travel companies and aggregators varies from 35 to 65%. This was announced on Friday, June 23, by the PCT on its site.

“Last year, during the peak season, 50 flights per week were operated to Turkey, this year the maximum agreed quota is 1,200 flights per week. Flights are operated from 22 cities of the Russian Federation to five cities of the Republic of Turkey,” said Dmitry Gorin, Vice President of the PCT.

Flights to Istanbul, Ankara, Alanya, Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Izmir are operated by five Turkish and 12 Russian air carriers. Thanks to the increase in the number of flights and the fleet, transportation to Turkey has become more accessible and stable, Gorin said.

According to him, this summer at least 5-6 million tourists will go to foreign countries on package tours, most of whom will choose Turkey.

The average cost of a vacation in Turkish resorts in 2023 is 227 thousand rubles for two. 89% of Russians vacationing in the republic choose “ultra all inclusive” and “all inclusive”, the report said.

More than 85% of vacationers from the Russian Federation choose the Antalya coast – the resorts of Alanya, Antalya, Kemer, Side, Belek. A little over 12% – Bodrum Dalaman Fethiye, Kusadasi, Marmaris on the Aegean coast. The share of Istanbul is small – less than 1%, according to the PCT.

On May 30, the PCT gave recommendations to Russians on traveling abroad, advising them to take advantage of early booking offers, as well as pay attention to the offers of tour operators.

A day earlier, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism told Izvestia that more than 200,000 Russian tourists were expected in 2023. In 2022, according to the ministry, the flow of tourists from the Russian Federation to the country decreased by 51% compared to 2019, but in the first four months of 2023, the tourist flow increased again – by 184% at once.

On the same day, Gorin reported that Russians had become more interested in traveling to Europe, despite the lack of direct flights.