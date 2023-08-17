Haber: Türkiye guarantees safe passage of ships with grain through the straits

Turkey announced security guarantees for ships with grain from Ukrainian ports during the passage of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles. This was reported TASS with reference to the Haber Global TV channel.

“As far as we know, not a single ship has departed from Ukraine. But if it arrives, it will be passed through the straits,” the TV channel’s X (formerly Twitter) social network said, citing a source in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Earlier it became known that the United States is negotiating with Turkey and Ukraine to expand routes for the export of grain. The plan calls for an increase in the export capacity to four million tons of grain per month via the Danube River, with the bulk going across the Black Sea to nearby ports in Romania.