This May 14, Turkey elects its president, in elections that pose a challenge to the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led the country for the last two decades and is seeking re-election. His main opponent is Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, the leader of an alliance of six opposition parties. Regardless of the outcome of the contest, the government that emerges will have to face great slopes. France 24 reviews the main challenges that the next Turkish president will have.

In the presidential elections in Turkey, two candidates with antagonistic projects for the country are facing each other: on the one hand, the conservative nationalist Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has held the presidency for the last two decades; and on the other, the social democrat Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, at the head of a heterogeneous but united coalition in his opposition to the current president.

During the electoral campaign, the economic crisis that the country is going through and the devastating earthquakes that occurred in February have been the central topics of debate. In addition, Turkey’s geographical position has generated great interest in the international community regarding the future of the country’s foreign relations.

For many experts, Erdogan’s victory in the elections is not guaranteed. His opponent, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, has promised a radical democratic change, in opposition to the policies considered authoritarian and restrictive of the current president, which have been criticized by various sectors of the country.

Kiliçdaroglu has proposed a series of measures, including a return to a parliamentary system and improved relations with the Kurds and the European Union, should he be elected. Both candidates have promised to be able to move this nation of 85 million people forward.

Recover the country from the effects of the earthquake of February 6

The political, social and economic situation in Turkey has suffered a significant setback following the earthquake that struck the southeast of the country in early February. The catastrophe left a trail of destruction in its wake, leveling entire towns, causing more than 50,000 fatalities and displacing millions of people. It is the fifth deadliest earthquake of the 21st century.

President Erdogan himself has described the earthquake as the “disaster of the century”, recognizing the magnitude of the impact of the catastrophe. However, for his detractors, the head of state bears great responsibility for the resulting human and material losses.

For many Erdogan critics, the tragedy was a direct result of two decades of mismanagement of the country. This, despite the fact that —after coming to power in 2002— the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the president’s bench, promised to avoid making the same mistakes as the government in office after the 1999 Marmara earthquake. A fact followed by multiple corruption scandals.







During his years in power, Erdogan has made a big bet on building infrastructure in Turkey. However, his opponents argue that his bad planning policy has created the conditions for disaster. The construction of low-quality buildings, negligence and corruption -according to them- have influenced the high number of victims of the earthquake on February 6.

Two experts in urbanism and anthropology, Yoann Morvan and Sinan Logie, argue in an interview to the French newspaper ‘Le Monde‘ that the last two decades of the rule of Erdogan and his AKP party have been characterized by rapid urbanization and rampant speculation, which has aggravated the consequences of the earthquake.

The quake not only left a huge number of human victims, but also a large amount of material damage. An estimated 214,000 buildings in 11 provinces were destroyed, some of them taller than 10 stories. Repair costs already exceed “100 billion dollars”, according to calculations by the World Bank, the UN, the European Union and the Turkish government.

One month after the tragedy, Louisa Vinton, head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Turkey, pointed out that the costs of reconstruction and the implementation of safer and more sustainable construction measures will continue to be significant. Thus, they could exceed estimates.

The candidate who wins the next elections in Turkey will have a priority task: to bring the areas affected by the earthquake out of chaos, meet the basic needs of the victims and respond to the citizen’s demands for justice and transparency in the management of the disaster. The candidates have made an effort to present themselves as those capable of leading the reconstruction, visiting the affected areas and promising solutions to overcome the tragedy.

The international relations of a country with a relevant geostrategic position

The importance of these elections extends to Turkey’s international relations with key players such as the United States, the European Union (EU), Russia and Syria. The results could lead to significant changes or maintain continuity in this area.

Situated in a key geostrategic position, Turkey is seen as a crucial player in the region connecting East and West. Therefore, the next president will have to face the challenge of managing the geopolitical agenda and determining the position of the country in international relationsalthough this point is not the main concern of Turkish citizens.

Over the past two decades, the Erdogan government has pursued a pragmatic policy that sought to maintain a balance between Russia and the West, while trying to normalize relations with regional players.

The ongoing war in Ukraine is a prominent example of Turkey’s handling of international relations. To deal with tensions between the Kremlin and NATO, the country has taken a middle ground, providing drones to Ukraine while opposing sanctions against Russia. This strategy has even allowed Turkey to sponsor an agreement between the two parties involved to allow the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.







The war between Russia and Ukraine has also highlighted Turkey’s influence within NATO. While Finland and Sweden apply to join the alliance, the country has accepted Finland but has put Sweden on hold. An income that depends on the extradition of fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) refugees in its territory, considered by Turkey as “terrorists”. Erdogan’s rival has declared his support for Sweden’s entry into NATO.

Despite this approach, which sought a certain balance in foreign policy, Turkey —a member of NATO and whose strategic objective is accession to the EU— has experienced tensions with its Western allies in recent years. Some frictions that are explained by issues such as “anti-terrorist” operations, relations with Russia and disagreements on immigration with Greece. In addition, the dialogue with the EU has broken down since negotiations on Turkey’s entry into the bloc stalled.

Kiliçdaroglu has vowed to normalize relations with Turkey’s Western partners and improve the country’s image abroad to attract investment. To do this, it plans to modify the penal code to protect freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

As for regional relations, the opposition candidate intends to follow Erdogan’s policy of normalizing relations with Syria, above all to guarantee the return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Inflation, currency devaluation, lack of investment: Turkey in full economic turmoil

“They are not going to sacrifice their leader for potatoes and onions,” an outraged Erdogan declared at a campaign rally in the Black Sea region on May 4. Although some may have interpreted his comment as a joke, the truth is that the excessive increase in the price of these foods is a worrying indicator of the inflation that the country is facing. In the last year alone, the price of onions has multiplied by six.

Opposition to the president seized on the metaphor and turned it into a campaign slogan that has since become an anthem against the high cost of living. Kiliçdaroglu’s supporters are now chanting “Potatoes, onions, goodbye Erdogan!”







Food is the sector most affected by inflation, estimated at an average of 44% in Aprilthe highest rate among emerging countries.

But beyond inflation, the devaluation of the lira, the current account deficit and the flight of investors are other factors that are contributing to this situation of economic confusion in the country. A crisis that is affecting all social classes, including the underprivileged and the middle classes, which Erdogan is proud to have created thanks to the economic growth between 2007 and 2013.

Opponents of the current president blame his monetary policy for the country’s economic situation. The president has cut interest rates nine times, from 19% in 2021 to 8% today. A rejection that is linked to his Muslim faith and his belief that usury is a sin. However, critics argue that this policy has helped fuel inflation and weaken the Turkish lira.

In the midst of this crisis, the worst in terms of cost of living faced by Turkish households since 2001, the president’s opponent has made the economic situation the central issue in his electoral campaign. Kiliçdaroglu has promised an economic recovery if he is elected, saying he will return to conventional monetary policy and work to restore investor confidence to boost growth.

In this context, the implementation of urgent policies to resolve the economic crisis has become the top priority for Turkish voters, which will undoubtedly also be the crucial task of the next government.

