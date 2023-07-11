The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gave his agreement on Monday to Sweden’s accession to NATO and his government will promote the process in the Turkish legislature, announced Monday the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

“This is a historic day,” Stoltenberg told a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, after meeting Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a Nato summit in the Lithuanian capital.

The accession of Sweden was discussed from early hours of Monday, because – just hours before Stoltenberg’s announcement – Turkey had imposed as a condition to unblock Sweden’s entry its own access to the European Union (EU).

Before leaving for Vilnius to participate in the summit, the Turkish president said: “Open the way for Turkey in the EU. Just as we open the way for Finland, let’s open the way for Sweden.”

“We are Turkey. I will express this in our meetings on the sidelines of the (NATO) summit,” Erdogan told reporters.

Turkey has been negotiating with the EU for years on a rapprochement and eventual entry into the community bloc, although the talks have been suspended for several years, specifically since 2018.

Turkey is the country that has been waiting the longest to join the EU, which it applied for in 1987.

The head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, immediately criticized this condition and assured that Turkey’s candidacy to the European bloc “is not related” to Sweden’s accession to the alliance.

Furthermore, Scholz noted, Sweden “meets all the requirements” to become a NATO member.

The European Commission also said on Monday that the enlargement of the European Union and NATO are two “separate” processes. that cannot be “joined”.

These are “two processes that occur in parallel,” said Dana Spinant, deputy spokesperson for the Community Executive, at the institution’s daily press conference.

“NATO enlargement is one thing” and “on the other hand, the EU has a very structured process on enlargement, with very clear processes that have to be applied by all the candidate countries and those that aspire to be candidates. And you can’t put the two processes together,” Spinant said.

Turkey had been blocking Sweden’s entry into NATO for months, alleging that the Scandinavian country was not doing enough against the activities in its territory by the Kurdish PKK guerrilla, considered a terrorist by the EU, the US and Turkey.

