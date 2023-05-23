Sinan Ogan, the 55-year-old ultranationalist politician, who came in third place in the first round of the presidential elections with 5.2% of the vote, announced that he will support the current president, Redep Tayyip Erdogan, for re-election in the new appointment with the polls scheduled for May 28. The former candidate made several demands on the current president to provide him with his support.

A support that could be decisive in the second presidential round in Turkey. Sinan Ogan announced that he will support the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the elections on Sunday, May 28, in which he faces opposition leader Kemal Kiliçdaroglu.

The ad was short and simple. However, his statements could set the course of the Executive branch in Turkey. “In the second round we have decided to support Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Ogan declared this Monday, May 22, in a live broadcast for the local media ‘NTV’.

According to experts interviewed by France 24, the almost three million votes that Ogan obtained last Sunday, they can join Erdogan if the faithful of the nationalist candidate follow the call he made to the media.

On Sunday May 14, erdoğan and his main rival, Kilicdarogluthey got the 49.5% and the 44.9% of the votes, respectively, in the first round. However, since neither of them managed to exceed 50%, there will be a second presidential round, scheduled for next Sunday, May 28.

“I think we already see a victory almost sung for the man who has been in power for two decades, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It would be expected that he get the almost three million votes that Sinan Ogan obtained and that his followers support the request to vote in favor of the alliance that Erdogan represents,” said Susana Mangana, an international analyst, in dialogue with France 24.







Ogan’s endorsement of Erdogan came just two days after the two candidates had a surprise meeting in Istanbul. That day, Friday May 19, there was no statement after having met for almost an hour.

Shortly before making the announcement, Ogan anticipated that he would make his decision known on Twitter: “CWhen tomorrow’s meetings and consultations are completed, we will clarify our decision and share it with the beloved children of the Turkish nation.”

Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimlerinin ikinci turu ile ilgili tutumumuzu yarın saat 17.00’da düzenleyeceğimiz bir basın toplantısı ile açıklayacağız. Yaptığımız istişarelerin sonuna gelmiş bulunmaktayız. Yarınki görüşmeler ve istişareler de tamamlandığında artık kararımızı netleştirip,… — Dr. Sinan Oğan (@DrSinanOgan) May 21, 2023



In his publication, he took the opportunity to clarify the motivations for this alliance: “We want it to be known that our decision is not based on any reason, but that the future of the Turkish nation, the unity and integrity of our country and its stability will be important, and that we look at problems on the basis of principle, not with different expectations.”

Ogan’s support gives a clear advantage to the already president of Turkey, who has also accumulated more than two decades in power. However, facing the new electoral date, Erdogan’s speech may have some variations to meet the requirements that his political peer asked for the alliance.

And it is that Ogan had attracted votes from people who disapproved of Erdogan’s policies, but did not want to support Kiliçdaroglu, who leads Turkey’s main center-left prosecular opposition party.

“The red lines that Ogan has placed on Erdogan are two: on the one hand, to legalize the Democratic People’s Party (HDP), which is from extraction, which is integrated and also from the left (…), the other, to return almost 4.5 million Syrian refugees who have been living in Turkey since the start of hostilities in Syria,” Mangana explains.

Among other things, the condition of removing the refugees could complicate the beneficial agreement that Turkey has with the European Union (EU), since the country fulfills the function of detaining Syrian refugees on its territory so that they do not continue on their way to Europe. .

Erdogan was expected to promise to consider such requirements. But, contrary to this, the president assured the international press that he would not bow to such demands. “I am not a person who likes to negotiate that way,” he sentenced the chain ‘CNN International’.

Adding to the uncertainty is the fact that the anti-immigrant party that had backed Ogan has yet to announce which of the two contenders it would back.

For his part, Kiliçdaroglu, in an apparent attempt to sway nationalist voters, toughened his tone last week. So he vowed to return the refugees and ruled out any peace talks with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) if he were elected.

With Reuters, EFE and AP